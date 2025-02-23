Pilon Scores in Overtime Loss to Iowa

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Iowa Heartlanders on Kids Takeover Night in overtime on Sunday evening. The final score was 3-2.

How it Happened:

The Walleye started off the scoring at 5:38 with an unassisted goal from Darian Pilon, his 3rd of the season. Toledo had the 1-0 lead after the first period.

In the second period, the Heartlanders got two goals back-to-back to give them a one-goal lead.

At 19:45 of the second, Carson Bantle lit the lamp on the power play and tied the game at 2.

The 3rd was scoreless as the game headed into overtime. Iowa took the game 3:42 into OT. Toledo secured a point and will look onto next weekend.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. IWA - Y. Miura (2G, 1A)

2. TOL - C. Bantle (1G)

3. IWA - T. Walsh (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will have a home-and-home next weekend with the Cyclones. Game 1 is at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.

