Swamp Rabbits Add De Jong Ahead of Weekend Finale

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Tristan De Jong has been signed and will make his professional debut this afternoon against Atlanta, wearing #7.

De Jong makes his first professional appearance following the conclusion of his Canadian college career. The 6'2", 200-pound blue-liner earned three goals and 17 points in 28 games this season for the University of Guelph, serving as Captain for a second campaign.

From Breslau, Ontario, De Jong, 24, appeared 92 times for the Gryphons over four seasons, compiling six goals, 31 assists, and 37 points during his collegiate career. His university play began following three seasons in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats, garnering 13 goals, 42 assists, and 55 points over 154 contests.

The Swamp Rabbits conclude "Military Appreciation Weekend", presented by Budweiser, with their Postgame Concert Night, presented by Carolina Handling and Busch Light, featuring multi-platinum recording artist Chris Janson. The game against the Atlanta Gladiators today has puck drop coming at 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

