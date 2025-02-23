Swamp Rabbits Add De Jong Ahead of Weekend Finale
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Tristan De Jong has been signed and will make his professional debut this afternoon against Atlanta, wearing #7.
De Jong makes his first professional appearance following the conclusion of his Canadian college career. The 6'2", 200-pound blue-liner earned three goals and 17 points in 28 games this season for the University of Guelph, serving as Captain for a second campaign.
From Breslau, Ontario, De Jong, 24, appeared 92 times for the Gryphons over four seasons, compiling six goals, 31 assists, and 37 points during his collegiate career. His university play began following three seasons in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats, garnering 13 goals, 42 assists, and 55 points over 154 contests.
The Swamp Rabbits conclude "Military Appreciation Weekend", presented by Budweiser, with their Postgame Concert Night, presented by Carolina Handling and Busch Light, featuring multi-platinum recording artist Chris Janson. The game against the Atlanta Gladiators today has puck drop coming at 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2025
- K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Reassigned to Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Add De Jong Ahead of Weekend Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Suffer First Regulation-Time Home Loss in 2025 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day #50 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 23, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Spencer Kersten to AHL Contract, Loan Forward to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Saturday Night Five: Icemen Win OT Thriller in Greenville, 5-4 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Bison Suffer 3-2 Overtime Loss - Bloomington Bison
- Wade Murphy Scores 74 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Win 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Lose 3-2 Heartbreaker on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Wagner Scores Late Shorthanded Goal, Rush Wins Eighth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Moves into Second Place in OT Loss to Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Round-Out Four-Game Road-Trip with Sunday Showdown Against Nailers in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Sedley Scores OT Winner, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series with Komets, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Americans Swept in KC - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Add De Jong Ahead of Weekend Finale
- Swamp Rabbits Gain Point on "Military Appreciation Weekend" Kickoff
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Stingrays to Start Weekend
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Stingrays to Start Weekend
- McKay and Krebs Called up to AHL Ontario