Thunder Take Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Lions

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIERES - Grant Loven had a goal and an assist as the Adirondack Thunder took a point on in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of 2,218 at Colisée Vidéotron on Sunday afternoon.

After an amazing save by goaltender Tyler Brennan on Anthony Beauregard on the penalty kill, it was Trois-Rivieres' Morgan Adams-Moisan that deflected a shot from Brycen Martin for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Adams-Moisan's 17th of the year with assists from Martin and Xavier Cormier just 2:05 into the game.

Adirondack responded to tie the game later in the first period. Jackson van de Leest set up Grant Loven with a great pass and Loven re-directed it into the net for his sixth of the year. The goal came at 12:35 of the first period with assists from van de Leest and Ryan Francis to even the game 1-1.

Just 1:50 into the second period, Jakov Novak beat Tyler Brennan and gave the Lions a 2-1 lead on a wrister from the top of the circle through traffic. Chris Jandric and Brycen Martin were credited with assists.

Grant Loven helped set up Greg Smith for his second of the year to tie the game at two. Loven took the puck in the corner and centered it to Smith and he beat goaltender Luke Cavallin from below the hash marks for the tying goal at 5:10 of the second.

After no scoring in the third period, Chris Jandric took a pass in overtime from Tommy Cormier on an odd-man rush and scored for the 3-2 victory.

Adirondack remains on the road to face the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

