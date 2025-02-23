Miura Caps off Perfect Week for Iowa with OT Winner, 3-2
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, OH - Iowa Heartlanders forward Yuki Miura matched a career-high three-point night (2g) and scored the overtime-winning goal on the breakaway to upend the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, Sunday at Huntington Center. At 3:42 of the extra session, Zach Dubinsky batted it to Miura and the captain wristed it by Jan Bednar (OTL, 28 saves).
Iowa has won five straight games; the last four wins have been in come-from-behind fashion. Kyle McClellan won with 26 saves to move to 4-1-0-0 in his last five appearances.
The Heartlanders trailed by one to open the second, but scored the next two goals. Dubinsky one-timed a feed from T.J. Walsh in at the right post at 8:29 to tie the score. Miura received the secondary helper. Seven minutes later, Miura slammed in a wide-open dish from Walsh four feet atop the blue paint. Miura has scored a career best 18 goals and 33 points this season.
The Walleye tied the game at two with 15 seconds to go in the second on the man up.
Iowa continues the road trip at Kalamazoo next Fri., Feb 28 at 6:00 p.m., then visits Indy for back-to-back games on Sat., Mar. 1 at 6:00 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 2 at 3:00 p.m. The Heartlanders are next at home for three games against Fort Wayne on Fri., Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m., Sat., Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m.
