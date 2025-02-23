Lions Suffer First Regulation-Time Home Loss in 2025

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières suffered a rare regulation-time home loss, losing 3-1 to the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams started slowly in the opening period, and it was the Thunder who enjoyed the first quality scoring chances, but Lions' netminder Hunter Jones was a brick wall as was Adirondack goalie Tyler Brennan, who also stopped everything Trois-Rivières directed his way.

Thunder captain Darian Skeoch broke the scoreless deadlock at the 2:33 mark of the second period. The Lions, meanwhile, still could not solve Brennan, who continued to deny Trois-Rivières from finding the back of his net.

The Thunder extended their lead to 2-0 in the third period courtesy of a Ryan Conroy goal at 8:45. The Lions' Justin Ducharme gave the Lions hope at 16:57 when his goal narrowed the gap to 2-1, but the Thunder's Alex Young potted an insurance marker with an empty net tally at 18:08 to give Adirondack the 3-1 victory.

The Lions and Thunder will conclude their seven-game series Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

1st star: Darian Skeoch, Adirondack Thunder

2nd star: Hunter Jones, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Tyler Brennan, Adirondack Thunder

