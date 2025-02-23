Komets Drop Game to Tulsa 2-1 in Overtime.
February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets concluded the weekend with a 2-1 overtime loss to Tulsa at the Coliseum.
Neither team could find the back of the net in the first two periods, so with the game scoreless in the third period, Jack Dugan scored his 16th goal of the season with assists coming from Jack Gorniak and Kirill Tyutyayev at 1:06. However, the Komets could not hold the lead as Tulsa's Josh Nelson tied the score at 15:02 leading the game to overtime where Nelson struck again with the game-winning goal on a power-play at 5:48. Brett Brochu made 39 saves in the loss.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2025
- Grizzlies Fall 5-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- Miura Caps off Perfect Week for Iowa with OT Winner, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Pilon Scores in Overtime Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Drop Game to Tulsa 2-1 in Overtime. - Fort Wayne Komets
- Josh Nelson Ties Game, Scores Overtime Winner as Oilers Down Komets - Tulsa Oilers
- Yaniv Perets Shines in 2-0 Bison Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Wheeling Comeback Falls Short, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Shut out by Bison on Sunday Afternoon - Indy Fuel
- Hay Nets First Win as Swamp Rabbits Throttle Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Record 35th Win of the Season, Setting a Team Record - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Comeback Falls Just Short against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Sweep Season Series against Railers with 3-0 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Fall 3-0 in Roadtrip Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Vidmar, Arvanitis Lead Mariners over Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Take Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- K-Wings' Felton Recalled by Canucks (NHL), Reassigned to Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Add De Jong Ahead of Weekend Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Suffer First Regulation-Time Home Loss in 2025 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day #50 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 23, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Spencer Kersten to AHL Contract, Loan Forward to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Saturday Night Five: Icemen Win OT Thriller in Greenville, 5-4 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Bison Suffer 3-2 Overtime Loss - Bloomington Bison
- Wade Murphy Scores 74 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Win 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Lose 3-2 Heartbreaker on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Wagner Scores Late Shorthanded Goal, Rush Wins Eighth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Moves into Second Place in OT Loss to Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Round-Out Four-Game Road-Trip with Sunday Showdown Against Nailers in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Sedley Scores OT Winner, Royals Sweep Two-Game Series with Komets, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Americans Swept in KC - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.