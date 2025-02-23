Komets Drop Game to Tulsa 2-1 in Overtime.

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets concluded the weekend with a 2-1 overtime loss to Tulsa at the Coliseum.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the first two periods, so with the game scoreless in the third period, Jack Dugan scored his 16th goal of the season with assists coming from Jack Gorniak and Kirill Tyutyayev at 1:06. However, the Komets could not hold the lead as Tulsa's Josh Nelson tied the score at 15:02 leading the game to overtime where Nelson struck again with the game-winning goal on a power-play at 5:48. Brett Brochu made 39 saves in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.