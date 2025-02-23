Game Day #50 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

February 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder will play the final game of their seven-game series this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#71 Justin Ducharme: The only Lion to find the back of the Adirondack net on Saturday afternoon, he also had a few good scoring chances during the game. He'll be looking to contribute to a bounce-back win following Saturday's defeat.

#6 Jacob Paquette: True to form, the defenceman was rock solid despite the loss to the Thunder yesterday. He negated several good Adirondack scoring chances.

#19 Israel Mianscum: Although the forward failed to capitalize on several good scoring opportunities on Saturday, he still recorded an assist on the Lions' lone goal.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

#34 Tyler Brennan: His strong performance in goal in yesterday afternoon's game means it's a safe bet he'll make his second straight start against the Lions.

#8 Ryan Conroy: The defenceman scored the winning goal in yesterday's game. He and the rest of the Thunder defence corps neutralized several Trois-Rivières scoring chances.

#13 Alex Young: His empty net goal sealed the deal for the Thunder on Saturday, and he'll be looking to keep the momentum going this afternoon.

Following today's game, the Lions will next be in action on Friday at Colisée Vidéotron when the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals will be in town for a three game (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) series.

