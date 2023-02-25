Wild Shut Out Icehogs, Win 2-0 In Rockford
February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild shut out the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center Saturday night and took a 2-0 win in the 100th all-time matchup between the two teams. Zane McIntyre had 23 saves for the Wild. Nic Petan and Adam Beckman scored for Iowa.
Iowa played its 14th scoreless first period of the season. McIntyre stopped seven Rockford shots while Dylan Wells (36 saves) made 13 saves for the IceHogs.
Petan broke the deadlock 30 seconds into the second period when he pounced on a Rockford turnover in the slot and beat Wells over the blocker.
The Wild continued a shot barrage throughout the middle frame but were unable to solve Wells for a second time.
Iowa outshot Rockford 27-11 and led 1-0 through 40 minutes of play.
Beckman provided the Wild with a crucial shorthanded goal 7:05 into the third period. After Marco Rossi poked the puck around Adam Clendening to enter the Rockford zone on a breakaway, Wells made a sprawling toe save. Beckman followed up the rebound and shoved the puck across the goal line to hand Iowa a 2-0 advantage.
Iowa closed out the third period and improved to 7-3-1-1 against Rockford on the season.
The Wild outshot the IceHogs 38-23. Iowa went 0-for-1 on the power play while Rockford was 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
The Iowa Wild travel to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
