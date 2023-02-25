Checkers Add Xavier Cormier and Oliver Chau

The Checkers shored up their forward group heading into Saturday's contest in Bridgeport, recalling Xavier Cormier from the ECHL's Florida Everblades and signing Oliver Chau to a PTO.

Cormier, 21, made his AHL debut earlier this season and appeared in three games for Charlotte in early December. In the ECHL, the rookie forward has logged 24 points (6g, 18a) in 40 games for the Everblades thus far this season. Prior to turning pro Cormier - an undrafted native of Quebec - spent four seasons in the QMJHL, posting 147 points (59g, 88a) in 203 games for Quebec, Shawnigan and Rimouski.

Chau, 25, is in his first full pro season and currently ranks second on the Everblades in scoring with 37 points (13g, 24a) in 41 games. The Ontario native debuted in the AHL last season after the conclusion of his collegiate career and posted four assists in 10 games for the Tucson Roadrunners. Chau spent four years at UMass-Amherst and helped lead his team to a National Championship in 2021, then starred for Quinnipiac in 2021-22.

The rookie forwards will join the Checkers in Bridgeport, where they'll face the Islanders tonight before heading to Springfield to wrap up this trip tomorrow.

