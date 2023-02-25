Ferguson Stellar in Belleville Sens' Debut Win

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA - Dylan Ferguson made 38 saves and Cole Reinhardt delivered a decisive game-winner in overtime as the Belleville Senators defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2-1 on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Following an excellent end-to-end rush from defenceman Lassi Thomson, Belleville opened the scoring with 2:42 remaining in the first period when Roby Jarventie capitalized on a rebound to give the Senators a 1-0 advantage heading into the intermission.

After a scoreless middle stanza, a late Wilkes-Barre/Scranton push would force extra time as Tyler Sikura equalized on a wrap-around attempt with an extra attacker on the ice at the 17:52 mark of the frame.

In overtime, Reinhardt found the back of the net with his seventh of the campaign helping the Senators secure a crucial road victory.

Belleville returns to action tomorrow afternoon when they visit the Hershey Bears, with puck drop scheduled for 3:00 p.m from Giant Center.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/1 |Penalty Kill: 3/3

Fast Facts:

Dylan Ferguson made 38 saves in his Belleville Senators debut.

Roby Jarventie has five goals in his last four games.

Maxence Guenette played in his 100th career AHL game.

Lassi Thomson extended his point streak to three straight with an assist.

Cole Reinhardt notched his third career game-winner.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell on Dylan Ferguson: "He was solid all night. He was really good, he made a couple of big saves in the first, and it just kept building."

