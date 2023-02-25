Crunch Downed by Wolf Pack, 4-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss ends the team's three-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 24-19-4-3 on the season. Syracuse and Hartford split the two-game season series with one win each.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 21-of-24 shots, while Louis Domingue earned the win in net for the Wolf Pack stopping 37-of-38.

Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities. Hartford converted on 1-of-3.

The Wolf Pack were first on the board with a right circle shot from Ryan Carpenter 1:16 into the opening frame. Just over a minute later, Gabriel Dumont tied the game with a long slapshot from the right point. At 11:11, Hartford regained their lead with a power-play goal. Jonny Brodzinski faked a shot and waited for the netminder to go down before firing the puck in from a sharp angle along the goal line.

Brodzinski scored his second of the game while shorthanded late in the second period to build up a two-goal lead for Hartford. Will Cuylle came down the right-wing side and fired a shot on net that was stopped by Alnefelt, but the rebound kicked out for Brodzinski to clean up.

With 1:26 remaining in the game, Cuylle hit the empty net to lock in a Wolf Pack victory.

The Crunch travel to face the Toronto Marlies tomorrow.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is on a five-game points streak (2g, 6a).

