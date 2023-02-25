Crunch Downed by Wolf Pack, 4-1
February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss ends the team's three-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 24-19-4-3 on the season. Syracuse and Hartford split the two-game season series with one win each.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 21-of-24 shots, while Louis Domingue earned the win in net for the Wolf Pack stopping 37-of-38.
Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities. Hartford converted on 1-of-3.
The Wolf Pack were first on the board with a right circle shot from Ryan Carpenter 1:16 into the opening frame. Just over a minute later, Gabriel Dumont tied the game with a long slapshot from the right point. At 11:11, Hartford regained their lead with a power-play goal. Jonny Brodzinski faked a shot and waited for the netminder to go down before firing the puck in from a sharp angle along the goal line.
Brodzinski scored his second of the game while shorthanded late in the second period to build up a two-goal lead for Hartford. Will Cuylle came down the right-wing side and fired a shot on net that was stopped by Alnefelt, but the rebound kicked out for Brodzinski to clean up.
With 1:26 remaining in the game, Cuylle hit the empty net to lock in a Wolf Pack victory.
The Crunch travel to face the Toronto Marlies tomorrow.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is on a five-game points streak (2g, 6a).
