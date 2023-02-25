Murray, Stars Shut Out Condors To Salvage Split

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shut out the Bakersfield Condors 4-0 to salvage a two-game series split Saturday night in Cedar Park.

The Stars skated in front of their seventh sellout crowd of the season Saturday night as 6,778 fans packed the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas broke into the score column 7:21 into the opening period with a wrist shot off Riley Barber's stick from the slot. Barber buried his team-leading 24th goal of the season after having the puck guided his way by Tanner Kero following a face-off win by Mavrik Bourque. Kero made it 2-0 at 14:04 when he fired in a feed across the top of the crease by Matej Blumel.

During the middle period, Oskar Back extended the Stars lead to 3-0 at 6:34 when he tapped in his sixth goal of the season behind Pickard after getting a backdoor pass from Curtis McKenzie. Then at the 11:33 mark, Riley Tufte found Jacob Peterson alone in front where he cleaned up his own rebound and chipped it past Pickard to make it 4-0.

The Stars hung on for a 4-0 win in the final period that also saw Matt Murray, now 14-9-5 with the win, make 14 stops to complete a 25-save shutout, his third of the season to move into a second-place tie in the AHL. In goal for the Condors, Pickard was handed the loss after surrendering four goals on 31 shots.

The Stars are in Texas again next weekend to play host to the Milwaukee Admirals Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

