Bridgeport Islanders Face Checkers in "Fisherman" Jerseys Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (23-19-7-1) continue a season-long, six-game homestand tonight when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers (29-17-3-2) to Total Mortgage Arena at 7 p.m. The Islanders are looking for their fifth straight win, which would set a new season high, after defeating the Belleville Senators at home Thursday, 5-1. William Dufour scored twice and Reece Newkirk's first AHL goal early in the second period held up as the game winner, while 12 different Islanders recorded at least one point. Andy Andreoff and Dennis Cholowski had two assists each, and Cory Schneider (15-5-3) made 32 saves. The Islanders hold the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of Hartford with one game in hand.

BOBBLEHEADS AND FISHERMAN JERSEYS

It's a big night at Total Mortgage Arena! The first 2,500 fans in attendance will take home a "Storm" mascot bobblehead when doors open at 6 p.m. Plus, the Islanders will sport their new "Fisherman" third jerseys for the first time!

Tonight is the third of six meetings between the Islanders and Checkers this season, and the final matchup at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 1-1-0-0 against Charlotte this season, but the Checkers have points in each of the first two tilts. The Islanders earned a 4-3 shootout victory on Nov. 1st when William Dufour capitalized on his first pro shootout attempt to end the contest, while Charlotte skated to a decisive 4-1 win on Nov. 18th. Each of the last three meetings will take place in North Carolina over a four-day span Mar. 8-11th.

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

The third-place Checkers have points in back-to-back games, but suffered a 6-5 overtime loss last night in Providence. Defenseman Lucas Carlsson scored twice and Aleksi Heponiemi had three assists, but Mike Reilly's hat trick and four-point night for the Bruins was too much to overcome. Henry Bowlby, Riley Nash, and Matt Kiersted also scored, and Mack Guzda (13-5-3) made 22 saves. Guzda is tied for 13th among AHL goaltenders in wins (13), while Carlsson is fourth among defensemen in goals (12) and ranks 14th among blue-liners in points (22). Nash leads the Checkers in goals (18) and points (41) in 47 appearances. Charlotte continues a six-game road trip tonight that runs through Mar. 5th.

RIP-ROARING RUSLAN

Ruslan Iskhakov has lit the lamp in three straight games and has points in four straight, with three goals and five assists over that span. It's the longest goal streak of his young AHL career and the third time he's recorded points in at least four straight games. The Islanders' 2023 All-Star representative shares fourth place among AHL rookies in points (39) and is third in assists (27). Iskhakov also ranks third on the team in scoring, second in assists, and second in multi-point games (12), including three multi-point efforts in the last four. Bridgeport is 9-0-2-1 when he has at least two points in a game.

DUFOUR HEATING UP

William Dufour scored twice for the second time this season on Thursday and now has eight points (4g, 4a) in his last six games. Dufour is sixth among AHL rookies in goals (18) and sits just two behind Andy Andreoff for the team lead. The 21-year-old winger leads the Islanders in power-play points (15) and is fifth on the club in multi-point games (8). Bridgeport is 6-1-1-0 when Dufour has at least two points.

QUICK HITS

Each of the Islanders' next nine games will take place against Atlantic Division opponents... Thursday's 5-1 win was tied for Bridgeport's largest margin of victory this season... The Islanders were outshot 33-23 on Thursday, but improved to 15-7-4-0 when recording fewer shots in a game... Cory Schneider is fourth among AHL goalies in save percentage (.922) and is tied for eighth in wins (15)... Samuel Bolduc is on a three-game scoring streak (1g, 4a) and is tied for 11th among AHL defensemen in points (31)... Chris Terry has 12 points (5g, 7a) in his last 10 games.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (30-25-7): Last 3-2 L vs. Los Angeles, last night -- Next: Tomorrow at Winnipeg, 3:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (26-23-3-0): Last: 4-0 W at South Carolina, last night -- Next: Tonight at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET

