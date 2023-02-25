Syracuse Crunch Partner with Solvay Bank for Community Deliveries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Solvay Bank to provide community food deliveries to local organizations throughout the 2022-23 season.

The Crunch and Solvay Bank kicked off the community deliveries in December by providing dinner for the Ronald McDonald house. Upcoming community delivery locations include AMR, Onondaga Road Elementary and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank has nine branch locations in Solvay, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Liverpool, North Syracuse, Westvale, and downtown Syracuse in the State Tower Building. Solvay Bank's Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service general insurance agency. For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.

