Syracuse Crunch Partner with Solvay Bank for Community Deliveries
February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Solvay Bank to provide community food deliveries to local organizations throughout the 2022-23 season.
The Crunch and Solvay Bank kicked off the community deliveries in December by providing dinner for the Ronald McDonald house. Upcoming community delivery locations include AMR, Onondaga Road Elementary and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank has nine branch locations in Solvay, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Liverpool, North Syracuse, Westvale, and downtown Syracuse in the State Tower Building. Solvay Bank's Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service general insurance agency. For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2023
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Solvay Bank for Community Deliveries - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Sign Nolan Valleau to PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Add Xavier Cormier and Oliver Chau - Charlotte Checkers
- Avalanche Acquires Kinkaid - Colorado Eagles
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Annunen Recalled by Avalanche, Johansson Returns to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Adam Beckman to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- 90s Night Set for Saturday, March 11 - Charlotte Checkers
- Desnoyers Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Lone Visit to Syracuse - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Host Wild for Series Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #53 - Tucson Roadrunners at Chicago Wolves - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Checkers in "Fisherman" Jerseys Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Open Weekend with Matchup against Laval Rocket - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.