Hogs Fall at Home Despite Strong Performance in Net from Wells

February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - Despite a sold-out crowd, the Rockford IceHogs were shut out 2-0 by the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center on Saturday night. The defeat marked just the second time this season that the IceHogs were shutout on the scoreboard.

The Wild almost took the first lead of the contest at 17:46 in the first period when Iowa defenseman Turner Ottenbreit fired a shot from the right circle that deflected off of Iowa forward Steven Fogarty and over Rockford goalie Dylan Wells. However, Fogarty was called for goaltender interference, and the goal was waved off.

Taking control of an errant Rockford pass in the IceHogs defensive zone just 30 seconds into the middle period, Iowa forward Nic Petan fired a wrist shot from the slot past the blocker of Wells, taking a 1-0 lead for the Wild after a scoreless first period.

The Wild extended their lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal at 7:05 in the final frame as Rockford's first power play of the game was ending. Iowa forward Marco Rossi stole the puck at the Wild blue line and skated down the ice on a breakaway but was denied at the net by Wells. Iowa forward Adam Beckman cleaned up the loose puck in the crease and chipped the puck over a sprawled Wells.

Wells marked 36 saves on 38 Iowa shots but was tagged with the loss while Wild netminder Zane McIntyre registered a perfect 23 saves on 23 Rockford shots to earn the win.

