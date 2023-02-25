Annunen Recalled by Avalanche, Johansson Returns to Eagles

February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Justus Annunen has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, goaltender Jonas Johansson has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche.

Annunen has posted a record of 17-8-4 in the AHL this season, to go along with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .913 save-percentage. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder has appeared in one game this season with the Avalanche, making 19 saves on 20 shots in Colorado's 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on February 18th.

Johansson has gone 12-9-1 with the Eagles this season and currently ranks 11th among all AHL goaltenders with a 2.51 goals-against average, while his .915 save-percentage is good for 13th in the league. Johansson has appeared in 66 career AHL games with the Eagles and Rochester Americans, plus an additional 33 games in the NHL with the Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. Johansson was named an AHL All-Star with Rochester during the 2019-20 season, in which he went 14-4-3 and finished sixth among all AHL netminders in goals-against average (2.28) and seventh in save percentage (.921).

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, February 25th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.