IceHogs Host Wild for Series Finale

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs clash with the Iowa Wild for the last time in the regular season tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. on the back end of a home-and-home series. Iowa leads the season series against Rockford with a 6-3-1-1 record.

Celebrate Hammy's birthday tonight and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends! The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 26-18-4-4, 60 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 22-21-5-4, 53 points (5th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Luke Philp (17G, 19A) notched a two-goal night against the Wild on Friday night. The winger has registered 10 multipoint games this season and has 4 goals and 3 assists against Iowa this season.

Forward Nick Swaney scored Iowa's only goal against the IceHogs on Friday night and has five goals and one assist versus Rockford. Swaney ranks seventh amongst active Wild skaters with 21 points this season.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs used two goals from Luke Philp and two goals on the power play to push past the Wild last night in a 3-1 victory at Wells Fargo Arena. Philp struck twice in the second period, and Bobby Lynch added a power-play tally in the third frame. Goaltender Arvid Soderblom picked up his fourth straight win against Iowa with 29 saves on 30 Wild shots.

Power Play Comes to Life

The IceHogs power play roared to life last night with two special teams goals in three chances. Luke Philp struck nine minutes into the second period on the man-advantage, and Bobby Lynch lit the lamp in the third period for the second power-play goal of the game. Prior to Friday night's outburst, the Hogs had converted on just three of their previous 37 attempts over a nine-game span.

King Philp

Forward Luke Philp has poured in four points (2G, 2A) in his last two games, including a two-goal performance last night in Iowa. The winger now has registered multiple goals in four games this season and ranks second amongst active Rockford skaters with 36 points (17G, 19A).

Hello, Nice to Meet You

Three skaters made their IceHogs debut last night in Iowa. Forward Hunter Drew joined Rockford from the San Diego Gulls after a trade that sent Josiah Slavin to the Anaheim Ducks organization. Cameron Hillis and Andrew Perrott were both pulled from the ranks of the ECHL's Indy Fuel on Thursday to play for the IceHogs last night. Last night's contest was the first AHL game of Perrott's career.

Final Chapter

Tonight marks the 12th and final game of the regular season between Rockford and Iowa. The IceHogs hold a 5-1-3-2 record against the Wild this season. Seven of the previous 11 matchups have reached overtime with Iowa holding a 5-2 advantage when a game extends past regulation. Rockford has now won four straight in the season series after last night's 3-1 victory. Dylan Sikura leads all IceHogs with eight points (3G, 5A) against the Wild this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4-5 SOL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 2-3 SOL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 2-3 OTL Recap & Highlights

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 1-4 L Recap & Highlights

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 3-2 SOW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 3-2 OTW Recap & Highlights

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 5-3 W Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 3-1 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

48-35-11-5

