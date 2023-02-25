Desnoyers Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Elliot Desnoyers

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Elliot Desnoyers(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Elliot Desnoyers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Desnoyers, 21, has had a stellar rookie campaign with the Phantoms and tops the team with 19 goals and 36 points in 48 games. His 17 assists are tied for second on the Phantoms. He is third among AHL rookies in goals.

Nicknamed "The Destroyer", Desnoyers has been on a torrid pace in February scoring 5-7-12 in just seven games played (while missing three games due to injury or illness). He recently had a career-best four-point game on Sunday, February 20 with one goal and three assists while factoring in on each of the team's four goals against Hartford and helping linemate Garrett Wilson record the team's first hat trick of the season.

"I'm working hard every day to win some games and get my teammates better and improve myself," Desnoyers said about his progression this season. "I'm just trying to go day by day and work hard.... Sometimes you're hot and sometimes you're looking for bounces. Right now it's going great and my linemates are helping me a lot. I'm just trying to keep working and getting those bounces."

The 5'11" tall left-handed shooter for Saint-Hyacinthe, PQ was a Round 5 selection of the Flyers in 2020 and he becomes the first member of the Philadelphia 2020 draft class to advance to the NHL. As captain of the Halifax Mooseheads in 2021-22, Desnoyers recovered from off-season hip surgery to post a career year with 42 goals and 46 assists for 88 points. He then won a gold medal for Canada at the World Juniors in August alongside fellow Lehigh Valley Phantom Tyson Foerster.

Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere has been impressed with Desnoyers since the very beginning of the season when the new forward scored a goal in each of his first three pro games. And Laperriere has continued to watch Desnoyers get better since then.

"Desi is just improving," Laperriere said. "He's playing the right way. He's doing the right things. He's a good pro in practice and in games. And, guess what, he's producing. Sky's the limit. And I know that the other young guys around him learn from Desi even if he's only 21 years. They see his approach to the game every day and his approach to life. It's leadership even if he's only 21 years old and he's a great leader for us."

Desnoyers can become the third Lehigh Valley Phantoms developed player this season to make his NHL debut with the Flyers joining Olle Lycksell and Sam Ersson. He would become the 41st Lehigh Valley product to receive a recall for his Flyers' debut.

The Phantoms are in action tonight at the Hershey Bears and will then play at the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

