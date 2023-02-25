Moose Rally over Milwaukee in Overtime

February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (29-16-3-3) rematched with the Milwaukee Admirals (30-16-3-2) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 victory against the Admirals on Thursday night.

Milwaukee opened the scoring at the 4:47 minute mark of the first. Cam Hausinger capitalized on a Moose turnover and threw a shot on net from distance that eluded a screened Oskari Salminen. Manitoba tied the contest with six minutes left in the frame. Jeff Malott chipped the puck off the wall, where it was raced onto by Jansen Harkins. The forward raced ahead on a two-on-one rush and fed Dominic Toninato, who beat Yaroslav Askarov from the opposite side of the net. Time expired in the first with the score tied 1-1. Each club was granted a single opportunity on the power play, but neither side could find twine. Milwuakee held as 12-10 advantage in shots.

Manitoba found the go-ahead goal in the middle stanza. Greg Meireles grabbed the puck in the offensive zone and patiently waited before sending a pass to Evan Polei, who tucked it home past Askarov. The goal was the lone tally of the middle frame. Both teams fired 11 shots in the middle frame, as the Moose took a 2-1 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.

Milwaukee pulled even in the third period. With the Moose on the penalty kill, Jordan Gross wired a hard shot past Salminen from the dot. Milwaukee pulled ahead 3-2 with a goal from Keaton Thompson, as the defenceman converted off a broken play in the Moose zone. Manitoba tied the game late in the third. Declan Chisholm got the puck ahead to Cole Maier and the forward gained the zone before beating Askarov with a high shot off the rush. The horn sounded to end the frame, with the two sides gearing up for overtime. In the extra frame, Malott sprinted after a loose puck and created a great chance that Askarov kicked out. The rebound was left for Declan Chisholm, who beat Askarov high glove and secured the Moose the overtime win. Salminen captured the victory and ended with 25 saves, while Askarov was hit with the loss and ended with 31 over his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Evan Polei (Click for full interview)

"The start was good. They got an early goal there, but we came together as a team and we bounced back. We played hard and we didn't give up. They scored the late goal to make 3-2 and from there on, we pushed hard and didn't take our foot off the gas."

Statbook

Jansen Harkins has tallied assists in consecutive games

Jeff Malott has three points (1G, 2A) his past three contests

Malott tallied two points (2A) for his seventh multi-point game of the campaign

Greg Meireles has three points (3A) his past three games

Declan Chisholm recorded two points (1G, 1A) for his 10th multi-point game of the season

What's Next?

The Moose host the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 3. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.