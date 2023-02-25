T-Birds Drop Contest on Sold Out Military Appreciation Night

February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (25-20-2-4) lost a 7-1 decision to the Rochester Americans (25-20-3-1) on Saturday night before a capacity crowd of 6,793 inside the MassMutual Center.

Things appeared like they would be going Springfield's way just 1:28 into the first period, when Martin Frk unleashed a blistering one-time slapper through Michael Houser off set-up passes from Dmitri Samorukov and Matthew Highmore, giving the T-Birds the early 1-0 lead.

Rochester's special teams, however, would prove to be the story of this one, as Michael Mersch poked a rebound from the edge of the crease through Joel Hofer at 7:54 to make it 1-1, the first of three power-play goals by the Americans' man-advantage unit.

Brett Murray got the second one at 18:45 of the first with a deft redirection over Hofer's left shoulder to give Rochester the 2-1 lead at intermission.

Linus Weissbach added to the count with an odd-man rush tally at 2:52 of the second to make it 3-1. Isak Rosen followed with his first of two on the night with a bank shot off Hofer at 7:38.

Four more minutes later, Jeremy Davies scored the third power-play goal of the night for Rochester, resulting in Hofer's early removal from the game in favor of Vadim Zherenko.

Joe Cecconi's first goal of the season and Rosen's second of the night rounded out Rochester's offensive output in the third. Zherenko stopped 11 of 13 in relief of Hofer.

Springfield looks to rebound as they welcome division rival Charlotte to the Thunderdome for Sensory Friendly Sunday presented by CHD, as the puck drops at 3:05 tomorrow afternoon.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for upcoming games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.