Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds
February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired forward Kasperi Kapanen from the Pittsburgh Penguins with a waiver claim. Kapanen will be available to join the Blues lineup on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Kraken. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Kapanen, 26, was originally drafted by Pittsburgh 22nd overall in 2014. This season, the 6'1, 194-pound forward has posted 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and eight penalty minutes in 43 games. Overall, the Kuopio, Finland, native has dressed in 364 career regular-season games, including stints with Toronto and Pittsburgh, amassing 172 points (70 goals, 102 assists) and 86 penalty minutes.
Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 28 games for the Thunderbirds this season, tallying 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) and 12 penalty minutes. The Burgwedel, Germany, native has also recorded five points (three goals, two assists) in 20 appearances with the Blues.
