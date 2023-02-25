Wolves Fall to Roadrunners 6-2

The Chicago Wolves continued a set of three games in three days and fell to the Tucson Roadrunners 6-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Jack Drury and Josh Melnick scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as Tucson got two goals from Ryan McGregor and four assists from Jean-Sebastien Dea to lead the way in the first of back-to-back games between the teams. The defending Calder Cup champion Wolves lost for just the third time in their last nine games.

Tucson struck first when Will Reilly found the back of the net midway through the opening period. A short time later, Curtis Douglas' goal gave the Roadrunners a 2-0 advantage.

In the second, the Roadrunners kept coming and extended their lead to five on goals by Cameron Hebig, Michael Carcone and Ryan McGregor.

Drury got the Wolves on the board when he ripped a shot from the left dot that beat Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to the stick side. Anttoni Honka earned an assist on Drury's eighth goal of the season.

After McGregor notched his second of the game, Melnick's 11th goal of the season midway through the third period pulled the Wolves to within 6-2. The forward found some open ice in front of the Tucson goal, took a pass from Jamieson Rees and buried it past Prosvetov. Rees' assist on the play gave him 31 points on the season-second-most on the Wolves.

Zachary Sawchenko (15 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Prosvetov (28 saves) picked up the win for the Roadrunners.

The Wolves dropped to 21-24-3-2 on the season while Tucson improved to 24-25-4-0. Chicago is currently 1-1-0-0 during their busy stretch.

Up next: The Wolves will host the Roadrunners on Sunday (3 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV). It will be Family Sunday, presented by Scott Credit Union.

