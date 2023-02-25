Hogs Sign Nolan Valleau to PTO
February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed defenseman Nolan Valleau to a Professional Tryout contract.
Valleau, 30, has picked up 13 points (2G, 11A) in 30 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates this season.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound blueliner skated with the IceHogs in parts of three seasons from 2015 to 2018. In his first professional season, Valleau tabbed 12 points (1G, 11A) in 62 games with Rockford.
Celebrate Hammy's birthday and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends when the IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs defenseman Nolan Valleau
