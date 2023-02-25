Martin's 36 Saves Lift Abbotsford To 2-1 Shootout Win Over Eagles

February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Abbotsford goaltender Spencer Martin made 36 saves on 37 shots and denied all three Eagles shooters in a shootout to lead the Canucks to a 2-1 win over Colorado on Saturday. Eagles forward Cal Burke collected Colorado's lone goal in the loss, as the Eagles were held 0-for-6 on the power play. Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains netted a goal in regulation, while fellow forward Nils Hoglander lit the lamp in a shootout to secure the victory.

Colorado would grab an early lead when Burke collected a centering feed on the rush and steered a shot into the back of the net from the low slot. The goal was Burke's 15th of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 2:01 into the contest.

A power play for Abbotsford would set up Bains to hammer home a one-timer from the bottom of the left-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1 at the 11:50 mark of the first period.

With game still knotted at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would ramp up the attack, outshooting the Canucks 13-7 in the middle frame. The Eagles would also earn a pair of power-play opportunities in the period, but each would be shut down by Abbotsford and the two teams would head to the second intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

The third period would see Colorado pour on the shots, outshooting Abbotsford 16-7 in the final frame. Martin would rise to the occasion; however, and the Eagles and Canucks would be forced to head to a sudden-death overtime.

Colorado started the extra session by killing off the 19 remaining seconds of an Abbotsford power play, but the Eagles would finish the job and survive to move on to a shootout. Forwards Charles Hudon and Spencer Smallman would be denied by Martin, as would defenseman David Farrance. Hoglander would bury his chance with a backhander, as the Canucks walked away with the 2-1 win.

Colorado outshot Abbotsford by a final count of 37-27, as the Eagles finished 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, March 3rd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.