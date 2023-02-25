Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Billy Sweezey from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Billy Sweezey from the Monsters. In 41 appearances for Cleveland this season, Sweezey posted 0-9-9 with 49 penalty minutes.

A 6'2", 203 lb. right-shooting native of Hanson, MA, Sweezey, 27, logged 4-20-24 with 189 penalty minutes in 133 career AHL appearances spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Cleveland.

Prior to his professional career, Sweezey tallied 3-26-29 with 159 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 127 career NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 3-1-4 with 135 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 58 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Chicago Steel spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16.

