Avalanche Acquires Kinkaid

February 25, 2023







DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Shane Bowers. Kinkaid will report to the Colorado Eagles.

Kinkaid, 33, has appeared in 20 games with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins this season, posting a 8-7-4 record, with a 3.10 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. He has also played in one game for the Boston Bruins, earning a win on Nov. 12 against Buffalo.

Signed by New Jersey as a free agent on April 18, 2011, Kinkaid has appeared in 168 career NHL games with the Devils, Montreal, NY Rangers and Boston, recording a 70-58-21 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He was the first goaltender in NHL history to have each of his first three starts decided in a shootout and earned his first NHL win in the last of those three contests, beating Tampa Bay on Dec. 19, 2014. Kinkaid has also appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests, both with New Jersey during the 2017-18 season. The Farmingville, New York, native set a career high with 26 wins that campaign, going 26-10-3 to help the Devils make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder has played in 219 career games the AHL with the Albany Devils, Charlotte Checkers, Laval Rocket, Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence, recording a 104-81-27 with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and 12 shutouts. He's appeared in four Calder Cup Playoff games, all with Albany in 2014.

Prior to the turning pro, Kinkaid played for Union College, posting a 37-18-6 record with a 2.18 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 63 games from 2009-11. He was named to the ECAC's All-Rookie Team and Third All-Star Team following his freshman year in 2009-10 and was an NCAA (East) First-Team All-American and ECAC First All-Star Team selection in 2010-11, also winning the Ken Dryden Award as the conference's Goaltender of the Year. Kinkaid also played in the North American Hockey League and the United States Hockey League prior to his collegiate career.

Internationally, Kinkaid represented the United States at the 2016 and 2018 IIHF World Championships, going 6-2-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage at the 2018 tournament to help Team USA capture the bronze medal.

Bowers was acquired from Ottawa in a trade on Nov. 5, 2017 and made his NHL debut with the Avalanche this season on Nov. 10, 2022 vs. Nashville. He has recorded 59 points (27g/32a) in 154 career AHL contests, all with the Colorado Eagles, adding five points (1g/4a) in eight postseason outings.

