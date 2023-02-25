Nils HÖglander Scores Shootout Winner As Canucks Defeat Colorado 2-1
February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
For the second consecutive night, the Abbotsford Canucks took to the ice at Budweiser Events Centre to take on the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night.
Nils Höglander entered the game with nine points over his last nine contests, with three goals and six assists. Linus Karlsson also came into the game after cracking the top 10 for rookies goals scored on Friday with 16.
Spencer Martin got the nod from Jeremy Colliton to start in goal for Abbotsford, making it six consecutive games for the Canucks number 30. Meanwhile Jonas Johansson would start between the pipes for the Eagles.
The hosts would open the scoring in the early goings, as Cedric Paré broke forward down the left boards. He would throw the puck across the face of goal to Callahan Burke who steered home his 15th of the season two minutes into the contest.
It would be a closely fought opening frame, with the Canucks' penalty kill unit going a perfect 3/3 in the opening frame. However, it would be rookie forward Arshdeep Bains that would pull the game level once again. On the powerplay, Phil Di Giuseppe played the buck behind the goal to Karlsson, who immediately sent the puck to an open Bains in the faceoff circle.
A first-time effort from Bains beat Johansson's glove and tied the game with just over eight minutes left in the frame. The Surrey native's eighth of the season sent the teams to the locker rooms tied at one after 20 minutes, with Abbotsford leading the shot count 8-7.
The second period would come and go without anybody finding the scoresheet, with the Canucks killing another pair of powerplays for the Eagles. Martin registered 13 saves in the middle frame, as the Eagles lead in shots with 21 compared to Abbotsford's 15.
The game would pass through the third period with Spencer martin standing on his head to keep Abbotsford still in the game. Multiple large glove saves and mad scrambles in front of the crease were all turned aside by the Canucks' netminder.
Arsh Bains would hit the cross bar in the search for his second of the night in the final four minutes, but that would be as close as any team would get as the clock expired with the teams still level at one, sending the contest into overtime.
End to end action in the extra five minutes couldn't separate the two sides, as this one was destined for a shoot-out.
Spencer Martin turned aside all three Eagles shooters, as Nils Höglander scored the lone goal. Skating in, Höglander started skating backwards towards Johansson before backhanding the puck five hole on the Colorado netminder.
The goal sealed the full two points for Abbotsford, who pull even on points with Colorado and Ontario in the Pacific Division standings. Abbotsford walked out as 2-1 winners, with Spencer Martin stopping 36 of the 37 saves he saw in game, as well as all three shootout attempts.
Following their weekend in the Rockies, Abbotsford travels to Ontario for their second meeting with the Reign this season on Wednesday March 1st. Following two more road games in Henderson, the team returns home for a six game home stand starting on March 7th with games against Manitoba, Colorado and Ontario.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2023
- Nils HÖglander Scores Shootout Winner As Canucks Defeat Colorado 2-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Martin's 36 Saves Lift Abbotsford To 2-1 Shootout Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Score Six Goals In Road Win Over Chicago Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wild Shut Out Icehogs, Win 2-0 In Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Fall at Home Despite Strong Performance in Net from Wells - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Cruise To Dominating Win Over Thunderbirds - Rochester Americans
- Dominik Shine Scores Twice In 6-2 Win Over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Pick Up 4-3 Shootout Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Murray, Stars Shut Out Condors To Salvage Split - Texas Stars
- Brodzinski Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Crunch Syracuse 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Fall to Roadrunners 6-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Rally for Standings Point at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Beat Down Bridgeport 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Ferguson Stellar in Belleville Sens' Debut Win - Belleville Senators
- Ads Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Stunted After Early Start in 6-2 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Tie Game Late, Fall in Overtime to Senators - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Drop Contest on Sold Out Military Appreciation Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Wolf Pack, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Rally over Milwaukee in Overtime - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Billy Sweezey from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Solvay Bank for Community Deliveries - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Sign Nolan Valleau to PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Add Xavier Cormier and Oliver Chau - Charlotte Checkers
- Avalanche Acquires Kinkaid - Colorado Eagles
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Annunen Recalled by Avalanche, Johansson Returns to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Adam Beckman to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- 90s Night Set for Saturday, March 11 - Charlotte Checkers
- Desnoyers Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Lone Visit to Syracuse - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Host Wild for Series Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #53 - Tucson Roadrunners at Chicago Wolves - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Checkers in "Fisherman" Jerseys Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Open Weekend with Matchup against Laval Rocket - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Nils HÖglander Scores Shootout Winner As Canucks Defeat Colorado 2-1
- Canucks Fall 4-2 in Colorado Despite Goals from Gatcomb and Karlsson
- Abbotsford Canucks Vs Colorado Eagles Series Preview
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 7-2 to San Jose Barracuda in Family Day Afternoon Clash
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Ryan Bednard to PTO