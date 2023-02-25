Checkers Beat Down Bridgeport 5-2

February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers powered through the middle leg of their three-in-three weekend, sinking the Islanders by a 5-2 score.

It was the hot hands that propelled Charlotte's offense Saturday night. Henry Bowlby opened things up with the first period's lone tally - threading a quick wrister from the right circle to keep his red-hot run alive - then after a response from Bridgeport midway through the middle frame, Gerry Mayhew wired one from the slot to reclaim the lead for Charlotte heading into the second intermission.

Ethan Keppen pushed the visitors out even further just minutes later, and after the Islanders struck on a man advantage to cut that lead back to two it was Mayhew who threw water on their comeback hopes, potting an empty netter to claim his second goal of the game and seal Bridegport's fate.

J-F Berube kept his stellar play going between the pipes, making 32 stops - including several of the highlight-reel variety - and moving to 3-0-1 in his last four starts for Charlotte.

NOTES

The Checkers have tied a franchise record with points in nine straight road games ... The Checkers are 1-0-1 through the first two legs of this three-in-three weekend ... The Checkers are 2-0-0-1 so far this season against the Islanders ... Henry Bowlby has goals in each of his last three games and six goals over the last seven games ... Lucas Carlsson is tied for the franchise record for most goals in a season by a defenseman and is tied for the league lead among blue liners ... Riley Nash extended his point streak to four games ... Gerry Mayhew, Aleksi Heponiemi and Ethan Keppen all have points in back-to-back games ... J-F Berube has wins in each of his last three starts and has made at least 30 saves in four of his last five starts ... Oliver Chau made his Checkers debut ... The Checkers have scored at least three goals in 13 straight games and have hit the five-goal mark in five of their last 11 games ... Xavier Cormier, Cory Conacher, Cam Morrison and Connor Bunnaman were the scratches for Charlotte.

