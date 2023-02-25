Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (22-21-5-4; 53 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (26-18-4-4; 60 pts.)

The Iowa Wild visit BMO Center for the back end of a home-and-home against the Rockford IceHogs Saturday at 7 p.m. The game is the 12th and final meeting between the two clubs this season.

GAME #100

The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs have played each other 99 times since Iowa entered the American Hockey League in 2013-14. The IceHogs are the most played opponent in Wild history. Iowa and Rockford first faced off on Nov. 8, 2013, with the IceHogs taking a 3-1 win. The Wild emerged victorious the next night by a 5-2 score. Iowa has gone 51-38-6-4 against Rockford all-time and 6-3-1-1 this season.

FIRST SCORER

- Nick Swaney scored Iowa's first goal in a 3-1 loss to Rockford on Friday

- Swaney has scored his team's first goal six times, which is tied for the league lead

- Marco Rossi has done so five times for the Wild

- Swaney has scored five goals in Iowa's previous six games against the IceHogs

BY PERIOD

- Iowa has played 13 scoreless first periods this season

- The Wild have scored in the third period in three consecutive games

- Iowa last posted double digit shot totals in all three periods on Feb. 1 at Texas

- The Wild last scored a second period goal on Feb. 15 at Manitoba

