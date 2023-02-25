Dominik Shine Scores Twice In 6-2 Win Over Cleveland

February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins secured a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters on the behalf of Dominik Shine's pair of goals on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

Shine had his first two-goal outing of the season, tallying back-to-back scores in the second. The veteran forward is riding a two-game goal streak and has 11 total on the season (11-6-17). 11 skaters for Grand Rapids posted a point or more, including Joel L'Esperance, who has scored in four-consecutive fixtures (4-2-6).

The Monsters' power-play unit was humming in the opening frame, starting at 6:14 with a man-advantage goal from Josh Dunne in the slot. Off of L'Esperance's shot, Albert Johansson was able to find the back of the net at 14:13 with a nifty backhander past a diving Pavel Cajan to tie the game. Cleveland finished the period going 2-for-2 on the power play, as Trey Fix-Wolansky buried a one-timer with 1:44 remaining to take a 2-1 lead.

Shine recorded back-to-back goals off turnovers in the second frame, starting at 3:11 on a breakaway by rifling a shot into the top shelf. The Detroit, Mich., native was returned for more with 5:07 left, firing a wrister just inside the left post for a 3-2 advantage. Less than a minute later, Elmer Soderblom broke away up ice and slid the puck between the pads of Cajan to light the lamp at 15:48. The Monsters then made a change in goal, subbing Cajan for Jet Greaves.

On a power play at 4:33, L'Esperance bagged his 18th goal of the year and his 10th power-play tally with a one-timer into the top shelf. L'Esperance is tied for fifth (Martin Frk) in the AHL in power-play goals this season. To cap off the night, Simon Edvinsson added an empty-netter with 2:55 left.

Notes

- Alex Nedeljkovic shook off allowing two goals in the first and finished the night with 32 saves on 34 shots.

- Tonight's win is tied for the largest margin of victory of the season for Grand Rapids (Feb. 3 at Texas and Dec. 7 vs. Iowa).

- The Griffins are 16-5-1-0 against Cleveland in the past two seasons.

Box Score

Cleveland 2 0 0 - 2

Grand Rapids 1 3 2 - 6

1st Period-1, Cleveland, Dunne 16 (Christiansen, Jiricek), 6:14 (PP). 2, Grand Rapids, Johansson 4 (L'Esperance, Hirose), 14:13. 3, Cleveland, Fix-Wolansky 22 (Jiricek, Richards), 18:16 (PP). Penalties-Christiansen Cle (holding), 3:13; Erne Gr (cross-checking), 5:38; Soderblom Gr (tripping), 17:19; Dunne Cle (high-sticking), 19:30; Richards Cle (hooking), 19:48.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Shine 10 3:11. 5, Grand Rapids, Shine 11 (Barton, Spezia), 14:53. 6, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 5 (O'Regan, Viro), 15:48. Penalties-Hirose Gr (slashing), 16:39.

3rd Period-7, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 18 (McIsaac, Hirose), 4:33 (PP). 8, Grand Rapids, Edvinsson 5 (McIsaac, L'Esperance), 17:05 (EN). Penalties-Andreasson Gr (boarding), 1:31; Christiansen Cle (holding), 2:41; Andreasson Gr (slashing), 6:35; O'Regan Gr (hooking), 14:07.

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 10-6-18-34. Grand Rapids 9-13-9-31.=

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 2 / 6; Grand Rapids 1 / 4.

Goalies-Cleveland, Cajan 7-8-2 (18 shots-14 saves); Greaves 11-11-4 (12 shots-11 saves). Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 9-6-2 (34 shots-32 saves).

A-8,700

Three Stars

1. GR Shine (two goals); 2. GR L'Esperance (goal, two assists); 3. GR Soderblom (goal).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 22-24-3-2 (49 pts.) / Wed., March 1 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Cleveland: 22-23-4-2 (50 pts.) / Wed., March 1 at Syracuse 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.