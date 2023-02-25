Penguins Tie Game Late, Fall in Overtime to Senators

February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tied the game late, but were beaten in overtime by the Belleville Senators, 2-1, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (22-22-3-5) fought tooth and nail to generate offense, but were stunned by Belleville netminder Dylan Ferguson every step of the way. The Penguins' hard work finally paid off in the form of a tying goal late in regulation, but an overtime victory wasn't in the cards.

The Senators tallied the game's first goal at 17:18 of the first period, as Roby Järventie collected a rebound off the post and stuffed it past Penguins goalie Taylor Gauthier.

Ferguson, who made his Belleville debut after being acquired in a trade on Friday, fended off a late, first-period surge by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to keep his team's one-goal lead intact. Ferguson made several more impressive saves in the middle frame, including a two-on-one stop that was created by Gauthier thrusting the puck up ice.

Still down 1-0 at the start of the third period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton kicked its offense into overdrive. The Penguins out-shot the Senators, 19-5, in the final frame of regulation, but it took until their 37th shot of the game to find the back of the net.

With Gauthier pulled in favor of an extra attacker, Tyler Sikura whipped in a wraparound with 2:08 left to go, evening the scales at one goal apiece.

Cole Reinhardt gave Belleville the extra point, notching the game-winner 1:26 into overtime.

Ferguson recorded 38 saves in his first game as a Senator, while Gauthier posted 20 stops for the Penguins.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 8, when they take on the Toronto Marlies. Game time between the Penguins and Marlies is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.