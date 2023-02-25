Monsters Stunted After Early Start in 6-2 Loss to Griffins
February 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-2 on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 22-23-4-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Josh Dunne converted on the power-play to start the scoring at 6:14 assisted by Jake Christiansen and David Jiricek, but Grand Rapids' Albert Johansson responded at 14:13. Trey Fix-Wolansky notched a tally on the man advantage at 18:16 with helpers from Jiricek and Justin Richards pushing the Monsters ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Griffins added three goals in the middle frame from Dominik Shine at 3:11 and 14:53 followed by Elder Soderblom at 15:48 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 4-2. Grand Rapids pushed the game out of reach in the third period with Joel L'Esperance's power-play goal at 4:33 and Simon Edvinsson's empty-net tally at 17:05 bringing the final score to 6-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 11 stops in relief of Pavel Cajan who made 14 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 32 shots for the win.
The Monsters travel to face the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, March 1, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 0 0 - - 2 GR 1 3 2 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 34 2/6 3/4 8 min / 4 inf GR 31 1/4 4/6 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 14 4 7-8-2 CLE Greaves ND 11 1 11-11-4 GR Nedeljkovic W 32 2 9-6-2 Cleveland Record: 22-23-4-2, 6th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 22-24-3-2, 7th Central Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2023
- Dominik Shine Scores Twice In 6-2 Win Over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Pick Up 4-3 Shootout Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Murray, Stars Shut Out Condors To Salvage Split - Texas Stars
- Brodzinski Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Crunch Syracuse 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Fall to Roadrunners 6-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Rally for Standings Point at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Beat Down Bridgeport 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Ferguson Stellar in Belleville Sens' Debut Win - Belleville Senators
- Ads Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Stunted After Early Start in 6-2 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Tie Game Late, Fall in Overtime to Senators - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Drop Contest on Sold Out Military Appreciation Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Wolf Pack, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Rally over Milwaukee in Overtime - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Billy Sweezey from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Solvay Bank for Community Deliveries - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Sign Nolan Valleau to PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Add Xavier Cormier and Oliver Chau - Charlotte Checkers
- Avalanche Acquires Kinkaid - Colorado Eagles
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Annunen Recalled by Avalanche, Johansson Returns to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Adam Beckman to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- 90s Night Set for Saturday, March 11 - Charlotte Checkers
- Desnoyers Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Lone Visit to Syracuse - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Host Wild for Series Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #53 - Tucson Roadrunners at Chicago Wolves - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Checkers in "Fisherman" Jerseys Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Open Weekend with Matchup against Laval Rocket - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Stunted After Early Start in 6-2 Loss to Griffins
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Billy Sweezey from Monsters
- Second Period Sinks Monsters in 7-1 Loss to Comets
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Presented by Global Transport at FirstEnergy Stadium to be Broadcast Live on Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Monsters Grab Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Comets