Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they return home to GIANT Center to open up a five-game homestand, starting with an I-78 rivalry clash with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Hershey Bears (31-12-5-2) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (25-21-3-2)

February 25, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 51 | GIANT Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (87), Tyson Stewart (85)

Linespersons: Kirsten Welsh (10), Josh Cleary (45)

Tonight's Promotion:

Faulkner Dodge Ram Bucket Hat Night - the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears bucket hat, courtesy of Faulkner Dodge Ram

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch,AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears completed their road trip in Charlotte with a 3-2 shootout loss on Sunday. Ethen Frank opened the scoring just 1:15 into the contest, but Zac Dalpe banked a shot past Hunter Shepard at 5:56 to tie the game. Shane Gersich scored on the power play at 5:58 of the second period on a redirection of Vincent Iorio's point shot to put Hershey ahead 2-1. Henry Bowlby tied the game at 17:12 of the third period when he recovered a blocked shot and stuffed it past Shepard. Connor McMichael scored for Hershey in the top of the first round, but Riley Nash and Dalpe both scored, while Mike Sgarbossa and Frank failed to match the Checkers to give the hosts the win. Lehigh Valley was most recently in action on Wednesday, a 4-3 defeat at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Garrett Wilson scored at 11:06 of the first period and Max Willman scored at 4:19 of the second to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead by the late stages of the third period, but the Penguins scored three goals in a span of 2:41 to suddenly take a 4-2 edge. Elliot Desnoyers pulled Lehigh Valley back to within a goal, but the Phantoms couldn't find the equalizer before time ran out.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE:

Over their last four games, the Bears have gone 3-for-21 (14.3%), while the penalty kill has been a robust 16-for-17 (94.1%). The Phantoms enter tonight's game with a power play that is 2-for-15 (13.3%) in its last four games, and a penalty kill that has allowed seven goals on 14 chances (50%) over its last four contests. This season, the Bears have operated at a 10-for-33 (30.3%) clip with the man advantage against Lehigh Valley.

STANDINGS MATH:

With 22 games left in their regular season schedule, the Bears will face their I-78 rivals five more times including tonight, for almost a quarter of their remaining games. With 10 points up for grabs out of those remaining contests, Hershey has an opportunity to make up some ground on division-leading Providence, while maintaining a hold on playoff position is at stake for Lehigh Valley, which is separated by only four points from last-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

HAUNTING THE PHANTOMS:

Through nine prior meetings with the Phantoms this season, the Bears boast a record of 7-2-0-0 against their Atlantic Division foe. Lehigh Valley, however, has taken the last two contests, outscoring Hershey by a combined 10-3 goals, and outshooting the Bears 52-45. So far this season, the Bears have been paced against the Phantoms by Mike Sgarbossa, who has 12 points (5g, 7a) in nine contests, while the Phantoms had been led by Olle Lycksell's six points (2g, 4a) in eight games. Lycksell was recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 11, and Lehigh Valley has posted a record of 1-4-0-0 in the time since.

BEARS BITES:

The Washington Capitals recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from the Bears on Friday afternoon...Forward Mason Morelli needs six more points for 100 in his professional career...Defender Aaron Ness is three points away from 200 in his pro career...Forward Mike Sgarbossa is four points away from 400 in his pro career...Defender Logan Day has six assists in his last six games; Hershey is 16-4-2-1 with the fifth-year pro in the lineup...Hunter Shepard is 10-1-2 when allowing two or fewer goals, while Zach Fucale is 11-2-0...Forward Mike Vecchione is celebrating his 30th birthday today.

