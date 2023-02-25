Ads Earn Point in OT Loss

Winnipeg, MB-- Declan Chisholm scored in overtime to lift the Manitoba Moose to a 4-3 overtime win over the Admirals Saturday at Canada Life Centre.

The Admirals winless skid has reached three games (0-1-2-0). The Admirals remain in second place in the Central Division with 65 points, one point ahead of the third-place Moose.

Chisholm scored on a rebound of a Jeff Malott shot. Malott went to the net on a breakaway after an errant Admirals pass. Malott was stopped, but Chisholm followed with the goal at :56 of the overtime.

Milwaukee finishes the season series with a record of 4-3-1-0 against the Moose.

Milwaukee claimed a 1-0 lead at 4:47 of the first period. Forward Cam Hausinger intercepted a Moose pass at the Manitoba blue line. Hausinger skated to the left circle and snapped a low shot into the goal for his first career tally in the American Hockey League.

The Moose tied the game at 14:07 of the first period when Dominic Toninato converted a 2-on-1 passing play with Jansen Harkins for his 12th goal of the season.

Manitoba's Evan Polei scored the only goal of the second period at 6:25 to give his team a 2-1 advantage.

The Admirals tied the game at 3:09 of the third frame with a power play goal from Jordan Gross. Gross shot the puck from the left circle past Moose goalie Oscar Salminen for his seventh goal of the season. Luke Evangelista and Cole Schneider recorded assists.

Milwaukee took the lead at 7:16 of the third period. Defenseman Keaton Thompson wired a shot from the left point into the net for his fourth goal of the season. John Leonard and Evangelista assisted.

The Moose knotted the game 3-3 at 16:26 of the third period when Cole Maier scored his 11th goal of the season from the left circle.

Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov finished the game with 31 saves.

The Admirals return to Milwaukee Wed., Mar. 1 for a 10:30 am face-off against the Iowa Wild at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

