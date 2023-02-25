Toronto Marlies Open Weekend with Matchup against Laval Rocket

The Toronto Marlies host the Laval Rocket on Saturday afternoon in a divisional matchup. This will be the seventh of eight matchups between the two clubs this season. Toronto is currently 23-9-0-1 against North Division opponents and 6-2-1-0 for the month of February.

The two teams last met on February 4th in the second half of a back-to-back where the Marlies lost 7-3. Toronto has won five of the previous six matchups.

Toronto heads into Saturday's game with a 3-1 win over the Utica Comets on Monday, while Laval is coming off a high-scoring 8-4 loss to the Rochester Americans on Friday. Currently Toronto sits atop the North division in first place with a 35-13-2-1 record, while Laval is in fifth with 21-21-7-2 record on the season.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Bobby McMann who has six goals in four consecutive games, and Alex Steeves who has 41 points (17G, 24A) in 48 games this season. On the Rocket side, Anthony Richard leads the way with 50 points (23G,27A).

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

