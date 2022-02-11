Wild Fall to Griffins in Overtime, 4-3

February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (19-17-3-2; 43 pts.) fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (17-17-5-2; 41 pts.) in overtime by a score of 4-3 at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Feb. 10. Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee and Wild defenseman Calen Addison both recorded a goal and an assist in the loss.

Following a Grand Rapids turnover in the neutral zone, Chaffee burst into the offensive end and beat Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard (20 saves) to give Iowa a 1-0 lead at 11:33 of the first period. Wild forward Marco Rossi and Wild defenseman Turner Ottenbreit both recorded an assist on the game's first goal.

At 13:23 of the first period, Wild forward Cody McLeod collected a rebound off a shot from Iowa forward Adam Beckman and shoveled the puck past Pickard to extend the Wild's lead to 2-0. Beckman and Addison were credited with assists on the goal. The goal was McLeod's second in his last three games.

Griffins forward Jonatan Berggren slid a puck past Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond (33 saves) with 22-seconds remaining in the first period to make the score 2-1 in favor of the Wild.

Iowa took their 2-1 lead over Grand Rapids into the first intermission. The Griffins outshot the Wild 14-9 in the first stanza.

Addison faked a shot at the right point, spun around the back of the Griffins net and scored on a wraparound at 5:02 of the second period. Addison's goal gave Iowa a 3-1 lead and Ottenbreit and Chaffee recorded assists on the play.

The Wild led 3-1 at the end of two periods. Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 13-6 in the second period and led 27-15 in shots through two periods.

Griffins forward Taro Hirose scored a power play goal on a wrist shot from the left circle at 1:04 of the third period to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Wild.

Grand Rapids forward Luke Witkowski directed a puck past Hammond at 4:48 of the third period to tie the game at three goals apiece.

The Wild and the Griffins were tied 3-3 at the end of regulation. Shots in the third period were 9-8 in favor of Grand Rapids. The Griffins outshot the Wild 36-23 through three periods.

Berggren scored his second goal of the game 16-seconds into overtime to lift the Griffins to a 4-3 win. The Griffins outshot the Wild 1-0 in overtime.

Iowa was 0-for-2 and Grand Rapids was 1-for-3 on the power play on the night.

Up next for Iowa, another home matchup at Wells Fargo Arena against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Feb. 11 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

