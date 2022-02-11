P-Bruins Force Overtime Late, Beat Amerks, 3-2

February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Chris Wagner forced overtime late in the third period with his eighth goal of the season before Justin Brazeau and Jesper Froden both scored in the shootout to give the Providence Bruins a 3-2 win over the Rochester Americans on Friday night.

Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and made 24 saves while helping the P-Bruins to a four-for-four night on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Justin Brazeau opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season and also scored in the shootout. He has recorded eight points (6G, 2A) in 18 games this season.

- Victor Berglund picked up the primary assist on Brazeau's goal. He has recorded four assists in his last seven games.

- Chris Wagner scored a goal with 1:38 remaining in the third period to force overtime with Grosenick pulled for a sixth attacker. Wagner has 13 points (8G, 5A) in 31 games this season.

- Samuel Asselin, Blake Hillman, and Joona Koppanen each recorded one assist.

- Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and recorded 24 saves. Through 15 appearances this season, he has a 2.45 GAA and .912 SV%.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts, and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 12 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 44 54 (.614)

HARTFORD 41 50 (.610)

HERSHEY 43 52 (.605)

PROVIDENCE 37 44 (.595)

CHARLOTTE 42 46 (.548)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 42 41 (.488)

LEHIGH VALLEY 41 40 (.488)

BRIDGEPORT 44 42 (.477)

1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL

ROCHESTER 1 0 1 0 2

PROVIDENCE 1 0 1 2 3

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.