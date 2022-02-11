Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: February 11 & 12

February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 20-12-2-1. They rank fourth in the Pacific Division and tenth in the AHL. In their last ten matchups, they are 5-5-0-0.

Goaltender Logan Thompson recently returned to HSK after a short stint with the Vegas Golden Knights. Thompson is 19th overall in the AHL with his goals against average at 2.65. Thompson has clocked a total of 1312:32 minutes in 23 games. He is also ranked fourth in total saves this season with 727, giving him a 0.926 save percentage. He is third overall in the AHL in this regard.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov is ranked 15th overall in Rookie Point Leaders and 5th amongst defensemen with 25 points in 30 games (3G, 22A). Out of defensemen, he snags the fifth spot for total assists with 22.

WHEN WE LAST MET

Henderson and Bakersfield last met on Jan. 1, starting 2022 off with an OT win at Orleans Arena. Jonas Rondbjerg earned two regulation goals in the first and third periods, which tied up the contest and sent it into OT. The game was won when Colt Conrad earned his fifth of the season 3:20 into OT.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Condors season record is currently 18-9-4-2. The Condors rank third in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they are 8-1-1-0. Bakersfield is on a six-game winning streak on their home ice since Dec. 29.

Bakersfield forward Seth Griffith ranks seventh in the AHL and first within the Condors in point leaders, sitting at 40 (15G, 25A). Griffith is top three in overall shooting percentage with 27.3%, by notching 15 goals in 55 shots. In the three matchups between the Condors and Silver Knights this season, he has earned one goal and three assists.

Forward Cooper Marody follows Griffith on the Condors point rankings, who has a total of 30 points (13G, 17A). Marody has earned one goal and two assists this season against Henderson.

Rookie forward Raphael Lavoie is ranked fourth in overall rookie shots on goal leaders with a total of 101 shots taken so far this season. Lavoie has the highest point total on the team amongst the rookies with 18 (9G, 9A), and ranks sixth overall on the team.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Last weekend, the Silver Knights hosted the San Jose Barracuda, where Henderson swept the series with back-to-back wins. The first contest, Feb. 2, was neck-and-neck with the two teams scoring right after one another for each of the first three goals. Paul Cotter gave the Silver Knights the lead with his second goal of the night and furthered that lead by completing his first professional hat trick, the first from Henderson this season, in the final nine seconds of the game. The other two goals came from Peter DiLiberatore and Pavel Dorofeyev. Henderson won the contest, 5-3.

On the Feb. 3 matchup, Henderson defeated San Jose, 6-3. The scoring began for Henderson by taking over a two-point deficit in the second period, with goals from Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter and Gage Quinney. The lead was furthered in the final frame when Jake Leschyshyn earned a powerplay goal. Leschyshyn was followed by a second goal netted by Quinney. Ben Jones capitalized on an empty net, scoring the sixth and final goal of the night, resulting in the 6-3 win for the Silver Knights. Quinney earned four-points during the contest, the second Silver Knight to do so in team history.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 29 points (15G, 14A)

Daniil Miromanov: 25 points (3G, 22A)

Ben Jones: 22 points (14G, 8A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 21 points (11G, 10A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 20 points (10G, 10A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.