Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Bobby McMann to One-Year Contract Extension
February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Bobby McMann to a one-year AHL contract extension.
McMann, 25, has recorded 13 points (10 goals, 3 assists) in 25 games with the Marlies this season. He also has two goals and two assists in four games with Newfoundland (ECHL). In 145 games with Colgate University (NCAA), the Wainwright, Alberta native collected 92 points (37 goals, 55 assists) and served as captain in his senior year.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 135 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Sandin.
