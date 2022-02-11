Wild Dismantle Griffins, Win 6-1

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (20-17-3-2; 45 pts.) defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins (17-18-5-2; 41 pts.) by a score of 6-1 in front of 8,023 fans at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Feb. 11. Wild forward Kyle Rau recorded his 100th assist as a member of the Iowa Wild, placing him in a tie with former Wild forward Cal O'Reilly for third place all-time in Iowa Wild franchise history.

Grand Rapids defenseman Ryan Murphy beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (16 saves) from the right circle at 3:20 of the first period to give the Griffins a 1-0 lead.

Wild forward Marco Rossi deflected a shot from Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis past Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom (31 saves) at 7:54 of the first period. Rossi's goal tied the game at one goal apiece and was assisted by Mermis and Wild forward Mason Shaw.

Iowa forward Bryce Misley scored on a one-timer from the right circle following a near-perfect pass from Wild defenseman Keaton Thompson at 11:49 of the first period. Misley's goal gave Iowa a 2-1 lead and Thompson and Wild forward Nate Sucese recorded assists on the play.

Wild defenseman Jake Linhart scored on a wrist shot from the right point at 13:53 of the first period to give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Wild forward Dominic Turgeon and Rau tallied assists on Linhart's first goal as a member of the Iowa Wild.

The Wild led 3-1 over the Griffins as both teams headed into the first intermission. Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 12-5 in the first stanza.

Rossi struck once more on a one-timer from the right circle with 57-seconds remaining in the second period to extend Iowa's lead to 4-1. Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee and Linhart assisted on the goal.

With nine seconds remaining in the second period and the Wild on the powerplay, Rau deflected a point shot from Mermis past Brattstrom to give Iowa a 5-1 lead. Assists on Rau's goal were recorded by Mermis and Linhart.

Iowa carried their 5-1 lead over Grand Rapids into the second intermission. The Wild outshot the Griffins 16-2 in the second period and led 28-7 in shots through two periods.

Following a scramble in front of Brattstrom, Chaffee rifled home his first goal of the game on the power play at 8:01 of the third period to give the Wild a 6-1 lead. Shaw and Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts were credited with assists on the play.

Iowa defended their lead through the end of regulation and prevailed by a score of 6-1. Shots in the third period were 10-9 in favor of Grand Rapids. The Wild outshot the Griffins 37-17 in the game.

Iowa went 2-for-4 and Grand Rapids went 0-for-3 on the power play on the night.

Next on the schedule for the Wild, a road contest in Rockford against the IceHogs on Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

