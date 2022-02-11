Wolf Pack Eye Revenge against Thunderbirds

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will be on the prowl for revenge tonight when they play host to the rival Springfield Thunderbirds at the XL Center. The contest opens a back-to-back set for the Pack, who will host the Rochester Americans on tomorrow evening. This is game two of a four game homestand.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the ninth of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 campaign. It is the fourth of six visits to Hartford for the T-Birds, and the second of three meetings this month between the foes. The sides will meet again on February 25th at the MassMutual Center, then wrap up the season series with back-to-back games at the XL Center on March 23rd and 25th.

The Thunderbirds claimed victory in the last meeting, 3-2 in overtime last Friday night. Austin Rueschhoff and Jonny Brodzinski scored for the Wolf Pack, but the T-Birds forced overtime with a Nathan Walker goal in the third period, then won it in the extra frame on Tommy Cross' third goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack, however, are 3-0-0-0 at the XL Center against the Thunderbirds this season, and 4-3-1-0 overall in the season series.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack got back into the win column with a 6-4 decision over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last Saturday night. After falling behind 2-0, the Pack exploded for five goals in the second period. Rueschhoff got the club on the board, while Tim Gettinger, Mike O'Leary, Morgan Barron, and Nils Lundkvist would all add tallies. Lundkvist's goal, his first in the AHL, would stand as the winner. Brodzinski scored shorthanded in the third period to complete the comeback for the Pack.

Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 33 points (16 g, 17 a) on the season. His 16 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Brodzinski has also scored in nine consecutive games, both a personal and franchise record. Anthony Greco sits second on the club in scoring with 29 points (9 g, 20 a) on the season. Keith Kinkaid paces the Pack in goal with a record of 16-2-2. He is currently tied for third in the league in wins.

The Wolf Pack loaned defenseman Zach Berzolla to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen last Sunday. On Wednesday, the New York Rangers assigned veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi to the Pack. Veteran forward Matt Lorito, a Calder Cup Champion, signed with the club last week but has yet to make his Wolf Pack debut.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds enter tonight's contest with a record of 23-14-5-1, good for a points percentage of .605 and a third place standing in the Atlantic Division. The T-Birds got back into the win column on Wednesday night with a 3-2 decision over the Utica Comets on home ice. Will Bitten and Hugh McGing got the T-Birds out to a 2-0 lead, but the Comets would tie the game at 2-2 15:47 into the second period on an Alexander Holtz goal. Alexey Toropchenko scored 59 seconds into the third period to put the T-Birds ahead for good, his eighth of the season.

Matthew Peca leads Springfield in scoring with 35 points (14 g, 21 a) on the season. Nathan Walker (16 g, 18 a) and Sam Anas (11 g, 23 a) are tied for second in scoring with 34 points each.

Game Information:

Tonight, join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs until the start of the second period thanks to our friends at Nomads Entertainment! Tomorrow, join us for 'Olympics Night' when the Americans come to town. The Pack will be wearing specialty jerseys to mark the occasion! The jerseys will be auctioned off online, starting on Saturday night. The first 1,500 fans will also receive a T-shirt courtesy of CTDOT!

Puck drop for both games is set for 7:00 p.m., and tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

