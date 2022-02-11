Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center The Phantoms are the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. The two teams will also play Sunday in Allentown at 2:05 p.m.

Hershey Bears (23-13-3-3) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (15-17-6-2)

February 11, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #43 | PPL Center

Referees:

Patrick Hanrahan (#52), Jeremy Tufts (#78)

Linespersons: Tom George (#61), Sean D'Loughy (#95)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, and special guest broadcaster Rob Lippolis on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears earned a 4-1 victory last Saturday over the Cleveland Monsters at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Riley Sutter opened the scoring for Hershey at 17:38 of the first period, and provided the primary assist on Beck Malenstyn's game-winning goal at 15:55 of the second period. Brian Pinho and Kale Kessy also scored for Hershey, and Pheonix Copley recorded the win between the pipes with 28 saves. The Phantoms are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Belleville Senators on Tuesday at the PPL Center. Michael Del Zotto had a goal and two assists for Belleville and Filip Gustavsson stopped all 21 Lehigh Valley shots he faced. With the loss, the Phantoms are now 1-3-0-0 in February.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight marks the sixth meeting between the two clubs, and the first of two meetings this weekend. Hershey is 2-3-0-0 versus the Phantoms this season, with Lehigh Valley taking the last outing by a 3-2 score at the PPL Center on Jan. 30. Hershey has lost both games in Allentown this season with each game decided by just one goal. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby leads the way for Hershey with six points (2g, 4a) in three games versus the Phantoms this season. Lehigh Valley Phantoms captain Cal O'Reilly has posted five points (3g, 2a) in four games versus Hershey this season. All three of his goals have come shorthanded. In total, the Phantoms have scored four of their eight shorthanded goals this season versus Hershey, while also holding the Bears to just 1-for-18 on the power play. After today's game, the two teams rematch on Sunday at the PPL Center at 2:05 p.m.

PINHO PICKING UP POINTS:

The Chocolate and White have benefited of late from strong play by forward Brian Pinho. The fourth-year Bear has posted points in four straight games, collecting a goal and three assists in that stretch. After missing significant time due to an upper-body injury, Pinho has scored seven points in 10 games since returning to the lineup on Jan. 9. He has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 18 games this season, and overall the North Andover, Mass. native has scored 72 points (35g, 37a) in his 163 career games with the Bears.

ZACH ATTACK:

Goaltender Zach Fucale enters tonight coming off his best performance of the 2021-22 campaign. The netminder stopped a season-high 29 shots last Friday in Hershey's 4-1 win at Cleveland. For Fucale, it was the fourth time this season he allowed just one goal in a contest, and Friday's result was the first time this had occurred since Oct. 30 in a home game versus the Monsters. With the win, Fucale snapped a four-game losing streak, and improved his record this season to 7-4-4.

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN:

Blue liners Lucas Johansen and Cody Franson both enter this week on point streaks. Johansen has points in four straight games for Hershey, compiling two goals and three assists in that stretch. He scored goals in back-to-back games on Jan. 30 and Feb. 4, and he now has five goals this season in 33 games. That's only one off his career-best of six tallies posted in 74 games during his rookie season in 2017-18. Franson has also continued to find the scoresheet, assisting on goals in three straight games after returning to the lineup from injury on Feb. 2. Franson leads all Hershey blue liners with 20 points (4g, 16a) this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.