Crunch Downed by Rocket, 2-1, in Overtime
February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 2-1, in overtime tonight at Place Bell.
The Crunch are now 17-17-4-1 on the season and 1-2-1-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.
Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 25-of-27 shots, while Rocket netminder Kevin Poulin turned aside 19-of-20 in victory. Syracuse was unable to convert on two power play opportunities, but went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Crunch were first on the board at the 14:19 mark of the opening frame. Andrej Sustr chased the puck down into the corner and then centered it for Gabriel Dumont to score from the slot.
The Rocket evened the score 5:10 into the third period to eventually force overtime. Miftakhov made the initial save on Tory Dello's right-point shot, but the rebound came out for Brandon Baddock to chip in.
Jean-Sébastien Dea potted the game-winner 3:24 into the overtime frame when he got ahead for a short breakaway.
The Crunch and Rocket face each other for a third time this week tomorrow in Laval.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont has goals in three consecutive games...Andrej Sustr is on a three-game points streak (3a)...The Crunch are 5-5 in overtime this season.
