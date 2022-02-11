5 Things: Heat vs. Ontario

STOCKTON HEAT (26-7-3-1) vs ONTARIO REIGN (24-8-3-2)

7:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (18)

Points - Matthew Phillips (37)

Reign:

Goals - Martin Frk (20)

Points - T.J. Tynan (48)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 30-for-152, 19.7% (13th)/PK - 142-for-159, 89.3% (1st)

Reign:

PP - 42-for-152, 27.6% (1st)/PK - 108-for-144, 75.0% (29th)

1. HEAT INDEX

Two-game weekend sets don't come much bigger than Friday and Saturday's twin bill between the Stockton Heat and Ontario Reign, with a narrow, three-point gap between the clubs for first and second in the division, respectively. Friday's tilt is the second of the season between the Heat and Reign at Stockton Arena, with the home team taking the first matchup by a 2-1 tally nearly two weeks ago.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... There's more than one way to skin the cat, and this weekend's series is a fine example of finding success in different ways. For Stockton, it's been on defense, boasting the AHL's stingiest group at 2.41 goals against per game and a PK that tops the league at 89.3 percent. For Ontario it's been on offense, with the Reign owning the league's most lethal man-advantage at 27.6-percent and an AHL-best 4.08 goals per game overall. Stockton has outscored Ontario 14-12 on the year, an average of 3.5-3.0 in favor of Stockton. THAT... Matthew Phillips has yet another chance at rewriting his own record book, with his next point tying him for his career-high for points in a season with 38. The winger already has locked up his high-water mark for goals in a campaign with 18, and he locked up the top spot in Stockton's all-time goal-scoring marks with his 51st-career goal at Abbotsford last Thursday. THE OTHER... It's been a while since Stockton was able to earn a win in consecutive matchups against Ontario on home ice, but that's what they'll look to do on Friday after earning a 2-1 win over the Reign in the lone meeting at Stockton Arena this season. The last time the Heat pulled that trick was in the 2018-19 season, when they earned 4-2 and 6-5 wins on November 30, 2018 and January 12, 2019.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Matthew Phillips

He's red-hot and has terrorized Ontario to this point this season with seven points (3g,4a) in four games.

Reign - T.J. Tynan

Tynan ranks second in the league with 48 points in 31 games, but Stockton has been able to lessen the impact from the centerman to three assists in four contests. Bottling him up will be critical if Stockton is to make it 4-for-5 on the year against Ontario.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one point shy of matching his career high for points in a season.

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 40 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"We're really excited (to face Ontario this weekend). We have all week to prepare and work for these games, focus on how we can have success. These are two massive games. We're barely ahead of them in the standings, and these are games we can either separate from the pack or put ourselves in a tougher situation. It'll be two playoff hockey games, two really good teams going at it. We're excited for the challenge." - Matthew Phillips on facing Ontario

