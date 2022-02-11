Three-Goal First Period Leads Tucson to 3-1 Win over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Tucson netted three goals in the first period, including a pair of power-play tallies, as the Roadrunners defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-1 on Friday. Tucson forward Matias Maccelli notched three assists in the victory, while Cam Dineen and Michael Carcone each finished with a goal and an assist for the Roadrunners. Eagles forward Kiefer Sherwood scored Colorado's lone goal, while goalie Hunter Miska suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 28 shots.

Tucson would waste little time in netting the game's first goal, as forward Travis Barron would finish off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot from the side of the crease to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 edge just 1:11 into the contest.

A power play would allow Tucson to stretch the lead when Dineen stepped into a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle to light the lamp and put the Roadrunners on top, 2-0 at the 13:50 mark of the first period.

Another opportunity on the man-advantage would lead to yet another goal, as Carcone fired a shot from the bottom of the right-wing circle past Miska to push Tucson's advantage to 3-0 with 2:52 left to play in the opening stanza.

Still trailing 3-0 as play began in the second period, Colorado would see Tucson put up eight shots to the Eagles seven in the middle frame, but neither team would find the back of the net and the Roadrunners would head to the second intermission still leading, 3-0.

A power play late in the third period would finally open things up for Colorado, as Sherwood blasted a one-timer from the left-wing circle past Tucson goalie David Tendeck to trim the deficit to 3-1 with 4:17 remaining in the contest. The Eagles would then pull Miska in favor of the extra attacker in the final 90 seconds of regulation, but would draw no closer, falling by a final score of 3-1.

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill, as both teams posted 28 shots on goal.

