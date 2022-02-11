Neal & Peca Launch T-Birds Past Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The Springfield Thunderbirds (24-14-5-1) received big nights their special teams and two top-line players in a 4-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack (22-13-4-2) on Friday night inside the XL Center.

The opening period showcased the offensive exploits of the two rivals. Hartford went to the initial power play of the night, but at just 2:06 of the first, it was T-Birds leading scorer Matthew Peca instead who provided the punch with a shorthanded breakaway finish over the blocker of Keith Kinkaid to give Springfield the 1-0 edge.

Despite not scoring on the power play, the Wolf Pack would dial up a response just over five minutes later, as Tanner Fritz found Ty Ronning on a feed to the left post, and the winger tapped it in behind Joel Hofer to tie the score, 1-1, on his 10th of the season.

Springfield's power play got its first turn shortly thereafter, and a familiar face made his presence known in a hurry. Playing in his first AHL game in over 13 years, veteran James Neal parked himself in the slot area and one-timed a pass from Peca through Kinkaid at 10:38 to give the T-Birds the 2-1 advantage.

Once again, the Wolf Pack had an answer, though. Just 46 seconds after Neal's goal, Tarmo Reunanen worked a perfect give-and-go with Fritz, with the defenseman potting a feed on the left-wing side to bring the game to another deadlock, 2-2.

Despite Hartford's two comebacks, Springfield's frenetic first-period attack would not be denied, and Hugh McGing added an even-strength goal at 13:48 on a beautiful drop pass in the slot from Alexei Toropchenko to give the T-Birds a third lead in the game, 3-2. It was McGing's 11th goal of the year and second in two games this week.

The Springfield penalty kill dug in and came up with two monstrous dispatchings of power plays in the opening five minutes of the second, which included nearly half a minute of 5-on-3 time for the Wolf Pack. The Thunderbirds had thoughts of a two-goal lead with Keean Washkurak arriving at a loose puck in the blue paint with a seemingly open net, but Kinkaid made a spectacular diving stop to keep the score 3-2. Hofer was equal to Kinkaid in the second, and the 3-2 margin lasted into the second intermission.

Hartford nearly tied the game late in the second when Fritz beat Hofer with a wrist shot from the high slot, but after the officials conferenced, the goal was washed out due to a hand pass against the Wolf Pack.

With the lead still secure heading into the third, the T-Birds' special teams came up big again early in the third as Neal connected on a near-carbon copy of his first power-play goal at 4:49 of the third. Peca and Calle Rosen, just as they did on Neal's first goal of the night, picked up the helpers.

Hartford would not get any closer as Hofer finished his night with 19 consecutive saves in the second and third periods. It was Springfield's first win in Hartford in the season series against the Wolf Pack. The victory also catapulted the T-Birds to second place in the Atlantic Division, just behind the Hershey Bears.

Springfield comes home for Ice-O-Topes Night on Saturday against the Bruins. Puck drop on Saturday is set for 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

