Admirals Top Stars Behind Three Power Play Goals

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, score two power play goals Friday, but the Milwaukee Admirals scored three in a 4-2 win over the Stars at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas struck first on the game's first power play when Curtis McKenzie tipped a shot from Ben Gleason past Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram. Milwaukee tied the score on their first power play opportunity when Cody Glass snuck a backhander past Adam Scheel. The Admirals went in front when Cole Smith fired a one-timer into the net on their next man-advantage.

The Stars evened the score three minutes into the second period when Riley Tufte cleaned up a rebound at the edge of the crease. The goal gave the Stars their second power play tally of the night and Tufte his ninth goal of the year. The two teams remained tied at 2-2 through the rest of the middle frame.

Glass provided another power play goal for Milwaukee, breaking the deadlock in the third period, and former Texas captain Cole Schneider scored an empty net goal in the final minute in his return to Cedar Park.

Joel L'Esperance picked up an assist on Texas' first goal of the night to extend his point streak to 11 games, the fourth-longest streak of the season in the AHL. Scheel made 28 saves in the loss.

