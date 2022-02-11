Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Max Cajkovic from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Cajkovic, 21, has skated in 19 games with the Crunch this season tallying three goals and two assists. Last season, he skated in 12 games for the Val-d'Or Foreurs of the QMJHL, posting six goals and 14 points to go along with two penalty minutes. Cajkovic also skated in 27 games for the Bratislava Capitals, posting two goals and 17 points in 27 games.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound forward has played in 108 career QMJHL games from 2018 to 2021 with the Foreurs and Saint John, collecting 46 goals and 102 points to go along with 67 penalty minutes. He set career highs in his rookie season for goals (22) and points (46) during the 2018-19 season with Saint John. Cajkovic represented Slovakia at the 2020 World Jr. Championships, recording two assists in five tournament games.

Cajkovic was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 89th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

