Capitals Re-Assign Aliaksei Protas to Hershey
February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Aliaksei Protas has been re-assigned to Hershey.
Protas, 21, has played in 33 games with the Capitals this season, registering nine points (3g, 6a). He made his NHL debut on Nov. 1, 2021 at Tampa Bay, and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 28 at Carolina.
The 6'6", 225-pound center has appeared in eight games with Hershey this season, scoring five points (1g, 4a). His last game with the Bears was on Nov. 7, 2021 at Springfield. He has played 24 career AHL games with Hershey over the past two seasons, compiling 12 points (3g, 9a).
The Bears are in action tonight as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at 7:05 p.m. Friday's contest from the PPL Center may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
