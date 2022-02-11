Colin Chaulk Assumes Head Coaching Duties for the Condors
February 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Colin Chaulk, who joined the Condors as an assistant coach in September 2021, will assume head coaching duties beginning tonight against Henderson at 7 p.m. Chaulk will be assisted by general manager Keith Gretzky, goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue, and video coordinator Noah Segall. He is the 9th head coach in franchise history and the third head coach in the team's American Hockey League era.
Chaulk, 45, joined the Condors this season and has worked primarily with the forward group. That includes reigning AHL Player of the Month Seth Griffith, Olympian Adam Cracknell, and captain Brad Malone, who is having a career season. Overall, the Condors have averaged 3.24 goals per game, good for eighth in the AHL.
Previously. Chaulk was in the AHL as an assistant coach with the Belleville Senators in 2019-20. Prior to that season, he was head coach of the ECHL's Brampton Beast (2015-19), and an assistant coach with the Kalamazoo Wings (2013-15) and Fort Wayne Komets (2012-13).
The 2019-20 season for the Senators was their most successful in team history with a .643 points percentage and captured their first division title. Chaulk led the Beast to two playoff appearances including a 40-win season in 2016-17.
His playing career spanned 15 seasons and included time in the AHL, IHL, UHL, ECHL, CHL, and overseas in Italy. Most notably, the 44-year old spent a decade with the Fort Wayne Komets where he won a UHL Colonial Cup, three IHL Turner Cups, and was a CHL champion in 2011-12. His number 91 was retired by the Komets in 2017 and he ranks third all-time in scoring in the organization's 70-year history.
Colin Chaulk Assumes Head Coaching Duties for the Condors
